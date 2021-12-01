Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Rodney Eliminated On ‘The Bachelorette’ Hometown Dates – Hollywood Life - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Rodney Eliminated On ‘The Bachelorette’ Hometown Dates – Hollywood Life
Entertainment

Rodney Eliminated On ‘The Bachelorette’ Hometown Dates – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

It was time for hometown dates on the Nov. 30 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and all four guys expressed their feelings for Michelle. Unfortunately, one still had to be eliminated.

The Nov. 30 episode of The Bachelorette featured the families of Michelle Young’s final four men traveling to Minnesota to meet the Bachelorette. While Michelle continued to form connections this week, it also meant the end of the journey for one contestant. Michelle eliminated Rodney Mathews during the episode, and said it was the “hardest decision [she] had to make” on the show so far.

Michelle and Rodney had a playful and fun connection all season long, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to advance things to the next level. Before meeting Rodney’s family, Michelle admitted, “Rodney is this amazing person. I can feel my emotions and my feelings for him growing stronger and stronger. He’s truly somebody who I could see as a life partner.” Michelle felt like Rodney was someone who was her “best friend,” but her connections with the other three men were stronger.

michelle young
Michelle Young at a rose ceremony on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

Michelle’s hometown date with Rodney went well, even though his mother was admittedly worried about him getting hurt in the end. At the end of the date, Rodney even opened up further about his feelings for Michelle for the first time. “I just want to be your person,” he gushed to Michelle. “I’m definitely falling in love with you. Just know the strong feelings that I have. I would never just say that. This is very different for me.”

Even though Michelle loved that Rodney opened up, she just didn’t see a future with him. “I know that we’ve had conversations about you being an underdog or feeling like you’re an underdog, and I need you to know that who you are is enough,” Michelle told Rodney after eliminating him. “I don’t want you thinking you weren’t enough. That’s not true. It’s just feelings moved quicker in other relationships. You’re this amazing person and everything that makes up Rodney is so special.”

nayte olukoya, joe coleman, brandon jones, rodney mathews
Michelle Young’s final four men on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

Understandably, Rodney was upset, but he took it well. “I am falling in love with you,” Rodney said to Michelle, before leaving. “I just need you to know that that’s something that doesn’t change easily. I’m always going to care about you, Michelle, forever. I want to just do anything to make you laugh and smile, always. You’re amazing, Michelle, so thank you.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Dax Shepard Revealed How He Gets His Younger...

Someone Started A Petition To Stop Will Smith...

Britney Spears Has Hope For Healing After Conservatorship...

Kathy Hilton Says Daughter Paris Will ‘Probably’ Get...

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Concert “Out Of...

Amber Portwood Storms Off Over Leah’s Therapy –...

Drain Your Bank Account Buying Christmas Gifts And,...

Ridley Scott Replies To The Gucci Family’s Statement

Rihanna Wears White Mini Dress For National Hero...

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Bikini & Kisses Travis Barker...

Leave a Comment