Roddy Ricch Plans To Donate His Astroworld Festival Coins To Victims’ Families

One performer from the Astroworld Festival is opening his wallet amid the devastation. Roddy Ricch took to Instagram on Saturday with a generous offer. The artist has pledged the earnings from his show performance to the families of the eight victims.

As previously reported, opening day of Astroworld ended with the loss of eight lives and hundreds injured. A crowd of about 50,000 people was in attendance that evening. At about 9:15 p.m. people started pushing their way to the front of the stage putting people in danger of passing out and being trampled. Authorities have reportedly identified seven of the deceased victims, aged 14 to 27 per People.

Roddy Offers Donations

Roddy reportedly took the Thrills Stage at about 5:30 p.m. local time at Houston’s NRG Park. He performed for about half an hour, according to reports by Daily Mail.

“Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday,” Roddy wrote on his Instagram Story. “I’ll be donating my net compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Performers Speak Out

Other performers also voiced their thoughts amid the tragedy’s aftermath. SZA, who also took the stage on Friday, tweeted her condolences following the news.

“Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n dont even know what to say,” SZA wrote. “Just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives.”

Both Metro Boomin and BIA, who also performed on Friday, took to Twitter to express their thoughts for the affected individuals. Metro Boomin wrote, “Praying for all the families and loved ones involved.”

“I’m deeply saddened by what happened last night at AstroWorld,” BIA tweeted on Saturday. “My prayers and thoughts go out to all the lives lost, their families and everyone that was affected by this tragedy.”

Travis himself expressed his devastation at what occurred at his festival in a statement and video posted to social media. Early Sunday, his girlfriend and children’s mother, Kylie Jenner defended him among the heavy backlash.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Roddy Ricch Plans To Donate His Astroworld Festival Coins To Victims’ Families appeared first on The Shade Room.