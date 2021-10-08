Rocket Pool delays launch after vulnerability discovered by rival By Cointelegraph

2.0 staking provider Rocket Pool (NASDAQ:) has postponed its launch after a possible exploit was identified in the protocol’s code.
On Wednesday, Rocket Pool announced the postponement, while the team implements a fix for the bug. Rocket Pool tweeted that “relatively minimal” changes are required to patch the vulnerability and that a new launch date will be announced soon.
Eth2 staking services
