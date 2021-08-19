Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Rocket builder United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, said on Thursday it would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all its employees beginning Sept. 1. Major U.S. companies are now requiring compulsory vaccinations against the coronavirus in light of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks.