Roche’s implant for chronic eye disorder wins FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG’s eye implant for a chronic disorder causing blurred vision, most patients of whom currently have to receive monthly eye injections.

Roche’s Susvimo, previously called port delivery system (PDS), is a surgically implantable device designed to continuously deliver a customized version of the company’s drug ranibizumab, branded as Lucentis, over several months.

It removes the need for patients to receive injections of Lucentis, which is a standard of care for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and is required at least every month to improve sight or prevent vision loss.