Robinhood users may soon be able to withdraw crypto for the first time By Cointelegraph

Robinhood users may soon be able to withdraw crypto for the first time

Matilda Colman
Retail-trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:) is reportedly testing a long-awaited digital wallet feature that enables users to send and receive crypto-assets such as (BTC).

Bloomberg reported the rumor on Sept. 21, with the publication claiming to have seen screenshots of a withdrawal interface in a beta version of the wallet feature in Robinhood’s IOS app.