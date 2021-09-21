Robinhood users may soon be able to withdraw crypto for the first time By Cointelegraph

Retail-trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:) is reportedly testing a long-awaited digital wallet feature that enables users to send and receive crypto-assets such as (BTC).
Bloomberg reported the rumor on Sept. 21, with the publication claiming to have seen screenshots of a withdrawal interface in a beta version of the wallet feature in Robinhood’s IOS app.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.