Robinhood testing crypto wallet, cryptocurrency transfer features- Bloomberg News

Robinhood Markets Inc is testing new crypto wallet and cryptocurrency transfer features for its app which would allow customers to send and receive digital currencies such as bitcoin, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A beta version of its iPhone app showed the company’s work on such features, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/39lepB5)

There was also a hidden image showing a waitlist page for users signing up for a crypto wallet feature, the report added.

A spokesperson for Robinhood declined to comment.