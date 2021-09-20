Robinhood testing crypto wallet, cryptocurrency transfer features- Bloomberg News By Reuters

(Reuters) – Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:) is testing new crypto wallet and cryptocurrency transfer features for its app which would allow customers to send and receive digital currencies such as bitcoin, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A beta version of its iPhone app showed the company’s work on such features, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/39lepB5)

There was also a hidden image showing a waitlist page for users signing up for a crypto wallet feature, the report added.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company’s retail shareholders have long waited for a crypto wallet. A day before the brokerage announced its first quarterly results last month, the top question https://www.reuters.com/technology/robinhoods-shareholders-are-crypto-wallets-coming-do-we-get-hoodies-2021-08-17 on Say, a platform that lets companies crowdsource questions from retail investors, was whether the brokerage was getting such a wallet.

