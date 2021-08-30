Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

NEW YORK — Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc , a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled nearly 7% on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company’s revenue.

Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform.

Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron’s in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has “an inherent conflict of interest.”

Retail brokers such as Robinhood send their customers’ orders to wholesale brokers rather than exchanges in the controversial practice known by the acronym PFOF.

Gensler said that in addition to making a small spread on each trade, wholesalers or market makers also get data, the first look at a trade and the ability to match buyers and sellers from the order flow they pay retail brokers.

“That may not be the most efficient markets for the 2020s,” Gensler told Barron’s in the interview.

Gensler did not say whether the SEC had found instances where conflicts of interest had harmed investors.

The SEC is scrutinizing PFOF over concerns it may incentivize brokers to send customer orders to trading platforms that maximize their own profit instead of providing customers the best execution for their trades.

Shares of Robinhood closed down 6.9% at $43.64. The stock went public in late July and has gained about 25% since, according to Refinitiv data.

Robinhood’s simple interface has made it popular with investors trading from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and contributed to wild rides in shares of companies like GameStop Corp, among other meme stocks.

In an emailed response to Reuters, a Robinhood spokesperson pointed to its chief financial officer’s earlier remarks that the company would defend its customers and ensure it does not put up barriers that keep people out.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; Additional reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR