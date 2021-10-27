Robinhood shares tank 10% after crypto revenue falls by three quarters By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Robinhood shares (NASDAQ:) have fallen sharply on the back of the firm’s Q3 results which posted lower than expected crypto trading revenue.

The popular retail trading firm published its Q3 report on Oct. 26, with crypto accounting for $51 million (19%) of the total $267 million worth of transaction-based revenue in the quarter.