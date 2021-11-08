Robinhood says email addresses of 5 million customers exposed in security breach By Reuters

(Reuters) -Robinhood Markets Inc said on Monday a third party had obtained access to the email addresses of about five million of its customers.
The fee-free broker said the full names of a different group of about two million people were also exposed in the breach, while 310 people had more personal information, including names, birth, dates and zip codes, compromised.
Robinhood (NASDAQ:) said it believed no social security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers were exposed and that there has been no financial loss to any customer as a result of the incident, which took place on Nov. 3.
“The unauthorized party socially engineered a customer support employee by phone and obtained access to certain customer support systems,” the company said in a blog post, adding that the third party had demanded an extortion payment.
The company’s shares fell about 3% in extended trading.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.