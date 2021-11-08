Robinhood says email addresses of 5 million customers exposed in security breach By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021.

(Reuters) -Robinhood Markets Inc said on Monday a third party had obtained access to the email addresses of about five million of its customers.

The fee-free broker said the full names of a different group of about two million people were also exposed in the breach, while 310 people had more personal information, including names, birth, dates and zip codes, compromised.

Robinhood (NASDAQ:) said it believed no social security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers were exposed and that there has been no financial loss to any customer as a result of the incident, which took place on Nov. 3.

“The unauthorized party socially engineered a customer support employee by phone and obtained access to certain customer support systems,” the company said in a blog post, adding that the third party had demanded an extortion payment.

The company’s shares fell about 3% in extended trading.

