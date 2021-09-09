Robinhood rolls out fee-free recurring crypto buy feature By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
DOGE Cost Averaging: Robinhood rolls out fee-free recurring crypto buy feature

Retail trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:) has rolled out a new recurring crypto investment feature for users who want to dollar cost average (DCA) into a coin. Given DOGE accounts for 62% of Robinhood’s crypto services revenue, the move could result in a steady stream of small buyers for the memecoin.

The firm announced the launch of the new feature on Sept. 8, and users are able to set up up recurring investments in multiple crypto assets on a daily, weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis.