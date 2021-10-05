Robinhood launches 24/7 phone support, crypto users included By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Popular trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ:) announced Tuesday that it has launched round-the-clock phone support to better serve its ever-growing userbase, including the millions of users who’ve signed up to access cryptocurrency investments.

Users of the app will now be able to speak with a live customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, regardless of holidays. The company said the 24/7 support line is part of a broader effort to expand reliability and accessibility, as well as answer time-sensitive requests from its customers.