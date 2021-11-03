Robinhood expands offering that allows retail investors to buy into IPOs

Article content

Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it would allow companies issuing shares through its IPO Access platform to set aside some stock for members of the public with ties to the issuers.

Directed Share Programs (DSPs), which Robinhood refers to as its “friends and family” offering, allows employees, customers, vendors, or others who have a relationship with the issuing company an opportunity to buy shares at the IPO price.

As part of the DSP program, the company reserves a portion of IPO shares for a specific group of people and Robinhood helps distribute these shares to those select individuals.