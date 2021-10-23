Robinhood crypto wallet waitlist hits 1 million people By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
More than 1 million people are on the waitlist for Robinhood’s long-awaited crypto wallet according to CEO Vlad Tenev

Speaking to Jim Cramer during CNBC’s Disruptor 50 summit on Oct. 21, Tenev stated that was very “proud” of Robinhood (NASDAQ:)’s progress in crypto, as he highlighted the firm’s recent push to provide a crypto wallet for its users: