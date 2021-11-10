Robinhood COO praises Shiba Inu as crypto wallet waitlist grows to 1.6M By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Robinhood (NASDAQ:) COO Christine Brown has praised the community but said safety was the platform’s priority over the “short term gain” of listing new tokens.

Brown made the comments in an interview for the Crypto Goes Mainstream event streamed live on YouTube on Nov. 10. When asked about Shiba Inu (SHIB) she said: