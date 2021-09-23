Robinhood confirms crypto wallet feature on app starting in October By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
Robinhood confirms crypto wallet feature on app starting in October

Trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ:) has opened up a waitlist to test a crypto wallet for users to hold their tokens.

According to a Wednesday blog post, Robinhood plans to start testing a digital wallet feature on its app that enables users to send and receive cryptocurrencies in October. The move may encourage more Robinhood users to use the app for crypto trading, as it currently only allows them to buy crypto with United States dollars and trade on the platform — users can’t deposit or withdraw in crypto.