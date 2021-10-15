Robert Pattinson’s Batman Voice Is The Film’s Star

He’s really nailed the whole growling voice thing.

The newest teaser for The Batman may only be six seconds but fans are pretty excited about it.

In the quick clip, the Bat-Signal is illuminated in the middle of a downpour while star Robert Pattinson’s voice can be heard for one of the first times.


“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning,” Robert says in Batman’s signature growling voice.

This is the most fans have heard of Robert’s take on Batman since he briefly spoke in the film’s original teaser that was dropped last year.

In addition to the quick clip, director Matt Reeves also treated fans to a still shot that shows Batman overlooking Gotham City.

The new teasers are all leading up to the long awaited debut of the movie’s full trailer, which will finally be shown at the DC Fandome event this weekend.

The Batman is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

