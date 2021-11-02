Robert Pattinson Leaves Tennis Lesson After Kristen Stewart Engagement – Hollywood Life

Robert Pattison was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, just hours after the engagement news broke about his ex, Kristen Stewart.

Robert Pattinson, 35, was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, keeping it casual in an all-black athletic outfit and carrying a bottled water after the sweaty workout. The sighting of the The Batman star came after his ex, Kristen Stewart, 31, got engaged to girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, 34. Robert laid low for the Los Angeles outing, sporting a black t-shirt, black shorts, black Nike tennis shoes, and a black baseball cap to complete the look. The Tenet star has made a habit of playing tennis, also spotted in August playing the game with his pal, actor Rami Malek, 40, per Just Jared.

Robert’s ex, Kristen, recently shared that her girlfriend Dylan proposed in a new interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday November 2. The Spencer actress revealed how excited she was to marry the Moxie screenwriter! “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she said on the show, via E! News.

Kristen and Dylan first met on the set of a movie seven years ago. The two took their friendship to the next level in 2019, around the time Kristen cut ties from Stella Maxwell. Dylan made their relationship Instagram Official in 2019 by posting a photo of them kissing. “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police,” she captioned the shot.

Before Dylan, in the late 2000s, Twilight fans went crazy over Robert and his co-star, Kristen, hitting it off while filming for the flick and ultimately dating for four years starting in 2009. “Kstew” ended up breaking things off in 2013, but not without some drama. Rob and Kristen’s breakup came after some paparazzi photos surfaced online in July 2012 that insinuated that Kristen was having an affair with her Snow White & The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

Since then, however, Rob and Kristen have seemingly retained a respectful relationship, with Kristen even expressing how thrilled she was that her former beau was going to take on the titular role in The Batman. “I feel like he’s the only guy who could play that part,” she told Variety. “I am so happy for him … I’m very, very happy about that.”