Robert Pattinson is named the most handsome man in the world based on the "golden ratio"

Robert Pattinson most recent picture (source: https://www.marieclaire.co.uk/)

Up News Info –

Scientists have recognized Robert Pattinson as the most handsome man in the world Obtaining 92.15 percent in the Golden Proportion of Beauty Phi, the actor famous for his portrayal of Edward Cullen in the “Twilight“the movie series has expired Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper Y Brad Pitt among others for the title.

Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Julian De Silva, discovered his list, compiled using the latest computer mapping techniques, on Tuesday, February 4. In choosing the 33-year-old actor, he said: “Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all the elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.”

<br />

In the announcement, De Silva explained that the golden ratio “was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty.” He added that “it can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man.”

After measuring all the elements of Pattinson’s face, De Silva said that “The batman“Star” was in the top five in almost all categories because it has features in a classic way and a wonderful chiseled jaw. “The plastic surgeon continued to point out:” His only below average score was for his lips, which are a bit thin and flat. ”

Following Pattinson closely on the list was Cavill, who scored 91.64. “He had the highest overall score for his lips and forehead and also got a very high score for the proportion of nose and lips and the position of his eyes,” De Silva told Daily Mail. “He miscalculated for his space between his eyes. “.

Cooper and Pitt, meanwhile, were in third and fourth place with a score of 91.08 and 90.51 respectively. Rounding the first five was “In the air“star George Clooney. De Silva said the piece of Hollywood was “overthrown from first place, largely due to the cost that nature has taken in the last three years.”

Other stars listed include “The best showman“star Hugh Jackman, former professional soccer star David Beckham“Luther“actor Idris Elbarapper Kanye west Y “The notebook“heartbreaker Ryan Gosling.