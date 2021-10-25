Robert Brehl: How Ted Rogers planned for family conflict and set up a system for turfing Edward

He likened ‘the procedures’ to the checks and balances between the U.S. Congress and the White House Photo by Ernest Doroszuk / Postmedia

Article content Fifteen years ago, Ted Rogers’ children — Lisa, Edward, Melinda and Martha — hired me to help their father write his memoirs. The book was to be a gift for his 75th birthday in May 2008.

Article content He used to joke, “it’s my birthday present, but I have to do the work to get it!” From late 2006 through most of 2007, Ted and I spent hundreds of hours together talking about his fascinating life — at his winter home in the Bahamas for a few days, sometimes at his Forest Hill home, but mostly on the balcony of his office at Rogers headquarters on Bloor Street in Toronto. Though in failing health at the time, Ted was still in charge and CEO of the communications empire he founded in 1960. Our meetings had to fit into his busy calendar, typically on Sunday afternoons. My wife came to refer to them as “Sundays with Ted,” playing on the name of the best-selling book Tuesdays with Morrie . The consummate entrepreneur, Ted literally worked seven days a week. He told me more than once that he had two interests in life: family and business, and not always in that order.

Article content Ted was a terrific story-teller whose mind was incredibly sharp. For example, he amazed me during one session by remembering — to the exact dollar — how much he paid 45 years earlier for a hundred acres of farmland in Mississauga for his radio transmitters to reside. It was $477,500. For a business legend — an icon whose name grew into one of the strongest brands in Canada — Ted loved to laugh, including self-deprecating humour, which surprised me for a person of his stature. One particular meeting, however, Ted greeted me at his office with two binders under his arm and told me he had something serious to discuss: what happens when he’s no longer around. It was Sunday afternoon June 3, 2007. That morning he had met with his personal physician, Dr. Bernie Gosevitz, about next steps in treatments for his heart failure, and he also had another meeting with his estate planners for three hours. He was in a reflective mood.

Article content During our session that day, he painstakingly laid out his wishes, until he was sure I understood. He pulled out charts and graphs. He meticulously drew boxes for various entities — Rogers Communications Inc., family holding companies, and the Control Trust, which is the vehicle for the family to retain control of RCI. He talked of preferred shares, voting shares and common shares. It was a complex labyrinth to achieve two things he really wanted. He then boiled it down to this: “For the book, I think we just say that Ted has a couple of fundamental beliefs or wishes,” he told me. Listening today to the tape of our conversation back then was a bit eerie, considering how clairvoyant he was. Rogers boardroom brawl pitting mother against son was years in the making Rogers rift takes new twist as both family factions claim control of the board

Article content “One is that he would like to see the family keep control of the company he worked so damn hard to build up over 47 years. And he’s done everything he can — I’ve done everything I can — to cause that to happen within the law. That’s one. And second, I believe strongly there should be somebody in charge. I want a separation between the ownership and the voting of the shares so that I can give more votes to someone without necessarily having to give them all the wealth. That’s critical. Most people won’t do that.” He cited the example of the Eaton family. The votes and the shares were split equally among the four sons of John David Eaton, all with different aims and goals. The famous retail business went bankrupt in 1999. Then Ted looked ahead to his death, which turned out to be 18 months down the road.

Article content “So they don’t all have a meeting over my grave and scream and yell at each other, I’m naming Edward (to vote the Control Trust shares) for the first two years. They just have to accept my judgment for two years. After that, then the procedures kick in and Edward could be kicked out and somebody else could be brought in.” He said the person in the controlling shareholder’s seat has tremendous power and great responsibilities. He likened “the procedures” to the checks and balances between the U.S. Congress and the White House: A president can veto any bill, but with enough votes, Congress can override the veto. Congress can impeach and, ultimately fire, a president, but only with enough votes. In the case of the Rogers Control Trust, he said, the performance of the controlling shareholder is assessed and put to a vote once a year. Edward has been the controlling shareholder since Ted’s death in 2008. To make a change, two-thirds of trustees must vote to remove Edward and, at the same time, two-thirds must agree to a successor, Ted told me.

Article content As reported widely recently, there are currently 10 trustees for the Control Trust: Loretta Rogers and her four children, her nephew David Robinson, and Alan Horn, Phil Lind, Toby Hull and John Tory. Two-thirds would require seven votes. “So we have a Control Trust and all those sort of details,” Ted told me back in 2007. “But the essence of it is that subject to good performance, one kid is picked and they would be the face of the controlling shareholder to RCI, to its CEO, to its board of directors, and so on. That person would be the controlling shareholder. They have obligations. They’ve got to consult with the members of the family. They’ve got to make sure certain people are elected to the board. They’ve got to be good listeners as well as talkers, get along with the CEO, and so on. But in the worst case, he could call a shareholders meeting and fire the board and the CEO — worst case.” Every family has issues of some kind. When there’s a family business — whether a Mom and Pop company or a multi-billion-dollar communications empire — a whole different set of challenges emerge. Lately, I’ve been asked: what would Ted think of his family’s battle royale? Who knows for sure, but one thing is certain: he wouldn’t be surprised because he fastidiously laid out the groundwork for resolution should something like this happen. Robert Brehl is the co-author of the best-seller Relentless: The true story of the man behind Rogers Communications.

