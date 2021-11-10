Rob Kardashian Wishes Daughter Dream Happy Birthday: Photos – Hollywood Life

Rob Kardashian shared a tribute to daughter and ‘best friend’ Dream for her 5th birthday! Read the sweet message.

This is 5! Rob Kardashian penned a birthday tribute to his daughter Dream for her big (or, still small) 5 on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The TV personality, 34, called his daughter with Blac Chyna his “best friend” in an Instagram post, sharing a series of sweet photos of Dream ahead of her Barbie-themed party.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!!” Rob captioned the post. “Today you are 5!!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU”

Sister Kourtney Kardashian left a comment in the comments section that called the newly-minted 5-year-old a “special little girl,” adding, “You’re so lucky Bob and she’s so lucky to have you too!” Kardashian and Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner also penned a tribute to her grandchild on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos of her “precious beautiful granddaughter.”

“You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!” Kris wrote. “You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!! You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins… I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!!”

Rob shares Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, born Angela White, whom he dated in 2016. They began their whirlwind romance in January 2016 but split later that year. They welcomed Dream in November of that year amid their tumultuous on and off again relationship. The exes share joint custody of their daughter.

During a podcast interview in November 2020, Kris gushed about what a “great” father her son is. “He’s so good. He is so good. He’s really great,” Kris said on podcast Pretty Messed Up. “His daughter Dream is great and he’s so in love with that kid. He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody’s going to be as a parent but he’s just . . . amazing.”