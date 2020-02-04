River Plate delivered the ban on the stadium over the final chaos of the Copa Libertadores 2018 | Soccer news





Boca Juniors bus was attacked

The Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS) granted River Plate a ban on two games at the stadium for the incidents before the second stage of the Copa Libertadores final in 2018.

The Buenos Aires club was to house the rivals of the city of Boca Juniors after having tied 2-2 in the first leg in November 2018, but the game was postponed after an attack on the bus of the visiting team.

The attack shattered several of the bus windows and Boca players were cut by broken glass and also suffered smoke inhalation due to tear gas.

The game was delayed twice before being postponed for 24 hours, but security concerns forced CONMEBOL to look for an alternative place, and finally chose Real Madrid Santiago Bernabeu.

The attack on the team bus left Boca players, including the illustrated Pablo Pérez, with notable injuries.

Boca Juniors had requested that River Plate be disqualified from the 2018 tournament, but CAS rejected the appeal.

A CAS statement said: "The panel considered that the appropriate sanction that would be imposed on River Plate for the attack on the bus was two games behind closed doors, which would apply to the next two local River Plate matches in the Copa Libertadores.

"The scope of the CAS arbitration procedure was related to security incidents that occurred outside the security rings when the Boca Juniors team bus was attacked by supporters of River Plate who threw stones causing the bus windows They will break, and injure some of Boca Juniors players (the bus attack).

River Plate won the Libatadores Cup for the fourth time with a 5-3 overall victory over rivals Boca Juniors

"The CAS Panel determined that, although River Plate had violated CONMEBOL Disciplinary Regulations, it could not order the disqualification of River Plate from the Copa Libertadores 2018, since such sanction would have been excessive in the circumstances of the case."

River Plate won the Copa Libertadores in Madrid with a 3-1 victory at night after overtime.

The Argentine Super League team has tied with Sao Paulo, LDU Quito of Ecuador and Binacional of Peru in this year's tournament, with their first home game scheduled for March 11.