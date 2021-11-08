Risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs completes $15M strategic round By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Market surveillance firm Solidus Labs completed a $15 million strategic round led by Liberty City Ventures on Friday. GSR and Exor (OTC:) Seeds also participated in the financing. This follows the company’s $20 million Series A that concluded in May. Solidus’ investors also include former CFTC Chair Christopher Giancarlo and former SEC commissioner Troy Paredes.

The company hired former CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger as it’s VP of Regulatory affairs in July. Solidus CEO Asaf Meir said: