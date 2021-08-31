Rising Energy Prices Hit British Households as Igloo Hikes Bills

Article content (Bloomberg) — U.K. energy retailer Igloo Energy Supply Ltd will raise its prices for the second time this summer to try and cope with the surging price of natural gas. It’s the latest example of global energy inflation hitting consumers just as economies are opening up after restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. In the U.K., millions of households are set to see higher bills this winter after the energy market regulator raised a cap on prices to account for the higher cost of gas.

Article content U.K. gas prices climbed to a record on Tuesday while day-ahead power prices have surged recently to an average of about 107 pounds ($147.08) per megawatt hour during August, up from an average of about 37 pounds a year earlier, according to exchange data. A typical Igloo customer will still have bills about 71 pounds cheaper than the price cap, according to a post on the company’s website. The price cap will increase 12% to 1,277 pounds from October. One of the country’s largest retailers, Electricite de France SA, already said it would raise bills for some of its customers in line with the regulator’s change. Smaller utilities that have not hedged to protect themselves against rising wholesale costs could be poised to go out of business, Chris O’Shea, chief executive officer of Centrica Plc, the U.K.’s largest energy supplier warned last month.