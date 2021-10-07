Rishabh Pant Signs First NFT Exclusive Deal With Rario By CoinQuora

NFTs Soars: Rishabh Pant Signs First NFT Exclusive Deal With Rario



Cricket champ, Rishabh Pant signs on with cricket NFT platform Rario.

Rario will mint exclusive digital collectibles of Pant’s iconic moments.

Rario sets to launch Rario Marketplace on October 15, 2021.

As the NFT market keeps soaring, many investors and individuals hop on the train. Today, Indian wicketkeeper and Delhi Capitals’ captain, Rishabh Pant nabs another major deal. Jumping on the wave of NFT, Rishabh becomes the latest cricket star to bag a deal with the cricket NFT platform, Rario. The Rario team excitedly discloses the partnership in a tweet.

We had a batter, We had a bowler, We had an all-rounder…and now we have an ace Wicket-keeper! #Rario – World’s first officially licensed cricket #NFTs welcomes the wicket-keeper batsman @RishabhPant17 onboard as #brandambassador Read more https://t.co/YZ33nE3MmN pic.twitter.com/WUyT4hX8nu — Rario (@rariohq) October 7, 2021

Rario is the world’s first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform. The platform permits fans to buy and trade NFTs of their favourite cricketers and international leagues.

Moreover, based on the exclusive partnership, Rario will mint digital collectibles of the young stalwart’s iconic moments on and off the field. These NFTs give fans the chance to claim ownership of their best pieces of cricket history. Fans can do this in a tangible and verifiable way.

Referencing the partnership, Rishabh Pant remarks,

The past year of my career has given me some very special moments, be it the century against England in Ahmedabad or leading Delhi Capitals to the IPL playoffs. I am delighted to sign with Rario so that both the fans and I can preserve and enjoy these moments in a new and modern way.

Not long ago, Ratio also revealed that they would be launching the Rario Marketplace on October 15, 2021. Here, users will be able to list the cricket NFTs. Likewise, sell the cricket NFTs bought in the three-pack drops that took place over the platform.

Adding to that, it is also another chance for people who were unable to buy the previous NFTs in these drops. Cricket fans will be able to interact directly with each other to display their collection. As well as trade their Rario cards. The Rario Marketplace aims to renew the nostalgia of the traditional cricket card collection. Also, enable fans to engage as a community.

Ratio Co-founder and CEO, Anket Wadhwa says;

With every passing series, Rishabh Pant is cementing himself as the star not just for the present, but also the future. We are delighted to sign him on and give cricket fans around the world the opportunity to celebrate and relive his explosive moments. The launch of our new marketplace will further elevate the fan experience, making it more interactive and dynamic.

Furthermore, Rario had previously signed several international cricket leagues, along with other international cricket stars. This is in their bid to create a cricketing eco-system for engaging cricket fans.

