Ripple’s Use Case Stand Out While Others Remain Speculative By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Ripple’s Use Case Stand Out While Others Remain Speculative



and SEC legal talks continue.

XRP provides great cross border payments.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple (XRP) legal talks in the US continue to heat up. As a result, these issues have become one of the most talked-about topics in the crypto world. Recently, the CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, insisted that the SEC has provided no clarity in crypto regulation and has lost sight of its mission to protect investors.

Despite this ongoing heated debate between SEC and Ripple, XRP continues to provide global service to all its users. This made Rosie Rios, the 43rd Treasurer of the United States, react in a tweet she posted: