Ripple’s Request for SEC’s Trading Policy Documents By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
© Reuters. Denied: Ripple’s Request for SEC’s Trading Policy Documents
  • The US SEC had a little win against yesterday.
  • Ripple requested the SEC’s ‘trading policies governing digital assets’.
  • The judge denied the Ripple request for documents as it may ‘cause confusion’.

Yesterday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had a little win against Ripple. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the latter’s request for documents detailing the ‘trading policies governing digital assets’.

Based on the ruling provided by Atty. James Filan, the US magistrate judge declined to grant the defendants access to documents. To explain, the judge does not want to ‘cause confusion’ than provide any relevant findings.

Courts have ordered the regulator to disclose its crypto trading policies in the past. Ripple claims the SEC’s counsel advised that their employees are prohibited from trading XRP since the investigation began in 2019.

Ripple maintained that the SEC did not produce any form…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR