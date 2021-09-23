Ripple’s Request for SEC’s Trading Policy Documents By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Denied: Ripple’s Request for SEC’s Trading Policy Documents



Yesterday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had a little win against Ripple. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the latter’s request for documents detailing the ‘trading policies governing digital assets’.

Based on the ruling provided by Atty. James Filan, the US magistrate judge declined to grant the defendants access to documents. To explain, the judge does not want to ‘cause confusion’ than provide any relevant findings.

Courts have ordered the regulator to disclose its crypto trading policies in the past. Ripple claims the SEC’s counsel advised that their employees are prohibited from trading XRP since the investigation began in 2019.

