Ripple (XRP) to Surpass SOL, USDT, and ADA in Market Cap, Says Crypto Analyst By CoinQuora

(XRP) will surpass SOL, USDT, and ADA in market cap according to ‘Crypto Assets Guy.’

He made this bullish XRP statement in the form of a prediction.

The crypto world should expect XRP to succeed in the near coming days.

Crypto Assets Guy — one of the on-chain crypto analysts is back again with his style of tweets. Publicly on Twitter (NYSE:) today, the analyst made a statement in a form of prediction that people should expect Ripple (XRP) to surpass (SOL), (USDT), and (ADA) in market cap, soon in the next couple of days.

To note, he made this bullish statement about Ripple due to how SOL, USDT, ADA, and XRP are following each other tightly in market cap ranking. Since the correlation volume between the assets’ market value is not very huge, still, there is hope for the wider Ripple community for XRP to flip SOL, USDT, and ADA in the coming days.

$XRP should be surpassing $SOL $USDT and $ADA market caps within the next couple of days pic.twitter.com/iejyYVFE2l — Crypto Assets Guy (@cryptoassetsguy) November 10, 2021

As of today, Ripple ranks number 7th with a decent market capitalization of $57,960,081,010 in the world. Also, according to statistics on CoinMarketCap, XRP price is trading at $1.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,176,211,671 at the time of writing.

Honestly, Ripple has really survived and has maintained an impressive performance and positive profile more and more in the market despite the US SEC lawsuit allegation. As many thought that this lawsuit will be the end-time for Ripple, nevertheless, the crypto has equally shown the best of its strength.

