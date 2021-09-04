Ripple (XRP) Price to Surge to $1.50 Despite SEC Lawsuit By CoinQuora

Ripple (XRP) Price to Surge to $1.50 Despite SEC Lawsuit



XRP price is most likely to increase up to $1.50 despite the ongoing US SEC lawsuit.

exchange rate surged up to 4.74% for the first time since August 23.

Despite the ongoing US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit sensation against , the XRP price is expected to increase to a new high of $1.50 soon. In anticipation, XRP flipped to great heights on September 2.

This made traders roughly evaluate that Ripple would take over SEC in the ongoing lawsuit. To add to this, XRP/USD exchange rate soared drastically to 4.74%. The 4.74% surge significantly raised XRP price to $1.296 which represents a first since August 23.

Note that the XRP/USD exchange rate surge mainly occurred as their trading volume spiked massively. However, this gave some assurance that confirmed traders’ intention to support any upcoming upside move in XRP.

Moreover, the report further insisted that XRP

