Ripple (XRP) Bullish as Bitcoin (BTC), ETH Moves up To Hit New ATH By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Ripple (XRP) Bullish as Bitcoin (BTC), ETH Moves up To Hit New ATH



It is a bull season for many cryptocurrencies.

(XRP) is bullish with the trading volume up by 89.34%.

(BTC) and (ETH) score new ATH.

In the last lap of the season, so many cryptocurrencies are threading on a bullish curve. That is expected as the crypto community keeps expanding and embracing new technologies. This is really the season of altcoins and as such, many of the cryptos are doing exceptionally well.

Some altcoins enthusiasts are even telling the Bitcoin community to brace up because these altcoins have emerged fully and are ready to take over. Looking at Ripple (XRP), one can see that the recent rally around the coin is finally paving way for a bullish trend.

Ripple (XRP) gained over 12.26% in the last 24 hours and hereby, trades at $1.30 per unit. One can only imagine how much gain XRP will record in the coming days. The trading volume is $4,812,242,901 up 89.34%. Meanwhile, the market cap is over 60 billion dollars. This is such a big feat for the crypto which has struggled in the last few years due to the ongoing lawsuit with the U.S. SEC.

Despite all this, XRP still ranks as one of the top 10 cryptos in the world. Ripple had a rough start in 2021, but the crypto and the team behind it are working tirelessly to resolve their legal issues. And also to make XRP bounce back to what it was known as. With the latest bulls, we can only hope XRP makes it back to $3 just like in 2018 and even register an ATH soon.

On the other hand, Bitcoin (BTC) $65,823.73 stamps another high into its long portfolio of ATHs and has increased by 6.01% at the time of writing. BTC is well on its way to hitting the $100 mark predicted soon.

The news keeps getting better for investors, Etheruem (ETH) also hit the bullish position as its price surges and now trades at $4,725.85.

