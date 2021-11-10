Ripple to Launch Liquidity Hub For Crypto Enterprises Next Year By CoinQuora

Ripple to Launch Liquidity Hub For Crypto Enterprises Next Year



is eagerly working to launch a new product called Liquidity Hub for the enterprise.

Enterprise can access tokenized assets services for their customers via the Liquidity Hub.

The Liquidity Hub will support BTC, ETH, LTC, and many other digital currencies.

Ripple is taking a deep dive into crypto innovation. According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, they are preparing to launch a new service called Liquidity Hub soon next year for crypto enterprise customers.

As mentioned, the incoming Liquidity Hub is focused on specifically benefiting enterprises that aim to provide digital assets services to their customers.

Also, when the time is due, enterprises will have the option to source all tokenized assets directly from Ripple through the Liquidity Hub. With its seamless and vast solutions, customers can also access cryptos in several different venues such as market makers, exchanges, OTC desks, and more.

As of today, the Liquidity Hub is currently undergoing a routined preview phase as per the report. At the initial stage of the launch, the service will offer curated support for almighty (BTC), (ETH), (LTC), (ETC), and Ripple (XRP) itself.

Commenting on the news, RippleNet General Manager, Asheesh Birla, expressed what he knows best. He asserted that they have succeeded in using crypto sourcing technology to support the company’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) services on several occasions for the past two years. He added,

Our customers would want access to the same trusted one-stop shop for buying, selling, and holding crypto assets that have powered our own extensive work with financial institutions.

As the Ripple community is still waiting for its debut, Coinme — America’s first licensed BTC ATM firm, partners with the Liquidity Hub. Apart from bringing the Liquidity Hub, Ripple further has a long-term plan to add more features to support staking and yield generating functionalities in the future.

