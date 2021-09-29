Ripple launches $250M fund for NFT creators By Cointelegraph

Labs is launching a fund for creators, marketplaces and brands to explore new use cases for nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, on its ledger.
In a Wednesday announcement, Ripple said the $250 million fund would be focused on accelerating adoption in the crypto space by working with nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. The platform said it wanted to address concerns with the minting of the tokenized artwork, including “clunky” user experiences, high transaction fees and the possible effects on the environment.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.