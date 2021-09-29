Ripple launches $250M fund for NFT creators By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Labs is launching a fund for creators, marketplaces and brands to explore new use cases for nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, on its ledger.

In a Wednesday announcement, Ripple said the $250 million fund would be focused on accelerating adoption in the crypto space by working with nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. The platform said it wanted to address concerns with the minting of the tokenized artwork, including “clunky” user experiences, high transaction fees and the possible effects on the environment.