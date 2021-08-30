Ripple files motion to expose XRP holdings of SEC employees By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Ripple files motion to expose XRP holdings of SEC employees

has filed a motion to compel the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to disclose its internal cryptocurrency trading policies as part of the ongoing legal battle with the securities regulator.

James Filan, an attorney closely following the SEC’s case against Ripple, shared a new motion document seeking to bring clarity to whether the SEC permitted its own employees to trade XRP, which, as per the regulator’s allegations, is an unregistered security.