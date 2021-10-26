Ripple Collabs With Pyypl to Expand ODL Services in MENA Region By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Ripple Collabs With Pyypl to Expand ODL Services in MENA Region



partners with Pyypl to expand ODL services in the MENA region.

Through this ODL synergy, users will enjoy instant and cheap remittance services.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the first to access this.

Ripple announced that it is now in a fantastic partnership with blockchain-based fintech company Pyypl to continue expanding On-Demand Liquidity services particularly, in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Moreover, with this partnership release, Ripple and Pyypl will work hand-in-hand to provide instant and low-cost remittances services. Based on the report, among the other MENA regions, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the first to experience the ODL services.

Notably, this fintech innovation by Ripple aims to make remittance services fast and easy in terms of the to-and-fro of transactions in the MENA area. Of note, as part of the payment flow, “XRP will not be held mainly in the UAE.” Also, all the transactions under this ODL synergy in the country will not involve AED — the UAE native currency.

By banking the unbanked, Pyypl will meet its long-term goal of providing digital payments for the underserved smartphone users in the MENA area. Best of all, Pyypl will also use Ripple’s ODL to remove high-cost pre-funded accounts needed in the traditional cross-border payments.

Pyypl’s Co-Founder and CEO Antti Arponen said,

unlocking these previously trapped funds can help better grow and scale the business.

To cut a long story short, this announcement carries Ripple’s ever-growing presence and momentum ahead in the Middle East and North Africa.

