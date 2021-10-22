Ripple CEO says the SEC helped Ethereum to overtake XRP as No.2 crypto By Cointelegraph

chief executive Brad Garlinghouse has been airing his thoughts over the state of the crypto market and regulations, and a grudge over the financial regulator’s approach to appears to have surfaced.
Speaking at the DC Fintech Week virtual conference on Oct. 21, the Ripple boss declared that Ethereum had been granted a regulatory green light that enabled it to surpass his company’s XRP token.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.