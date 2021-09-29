Ripple Announces $250M Creator Fund to Evolve NFT Utility By CoinQuora

- has announced a $250 million fund.
- Ripple’s Creator Fund aims to enhance longtail use cases for tokenization.
US-based payment service provider Ripple has announced a $250 million fund to offer creators with the financial, innovative, and technical support required to explore and craft NFTs.
We’re incredibly excited to launch our $250 million Creator Fund to enable creators to explore new use cases for #NFTs on the #XRPLedger and engage more deeply with the communities they care about. https://t.co/FJTsGET81C
— Ripple (@Ripple)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.