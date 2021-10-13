Ripple and Nelnet launch $44M fund for carbon-negative crypto industry By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Blockchain payments firm has announced a $44-million environmental, social and governance (ESG) joint venture partnership with fintech provider Nelnet (NYSE:) Renewable Energy to fund the adoption of environmentally conscious solar energy initiatives across the United States.

According to the announcement, the new fund is expected to offset over 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide over 35 years, equivalent to the energy usage of 180,635 homes for one annum.