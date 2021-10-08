Riot Blockchain tripled production this year and is hoarding $194M in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
United States-based publicly listed mining firm Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:) has revealed that its year-to-date (BTC) production has more than tripled compared to 2020.

According to a Wednesday announcement, Riot has mined 2,457 BTC (roughly $135 million) during 2021 so far — a 246% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.