Riot Blockchain tripled production this year and is hoarding $194M in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

United States-based publicly listed mining firm Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:) has revealed that its year-to-date (BTC) production has more than tripled compared to 2020.
According to a Wednesday announcement, Riot has mined 2,457 BTC (roughly $135 million) during 2021 so far — a 246% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.
