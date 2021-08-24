Riot Blockchain reports 1,540% increase in quarterly revenue from Bitcoin mining By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Major publicly-listed mining firm, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:), has reported record revenues for Q2 2021.

In its Aug. 23 quarterly financial report, the U.S.-based firm reported $31.5 million in mining-related revenues for the three-month period — up roughly 1,540% from its Q2 2020 revenue of $1.9 million.