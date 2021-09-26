Home Business Rio Tinto and Canadian union reach labour deal for British Columbia ops...

Rio Tinto and Canadian union reach labour deal for British Columbia ops By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) – Rio Tinto (NYSE:) and Canadian union Unifor have reached a labour agreement in principle for the global miner’s operations in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, the company said on Sunday.

The agreement comes after weeks of second-round talks between the two parties after the first round of negotiations over proposed changes to workers’ retirement benefits and unresolved grievances had failed to go through in July.

Unifor, which represents about 900 workers at the miner’s aluminium smelting plant in Kitimat and power generating facility in Kemano, had started a strike action at BC Works in July after the failed first round of talks.

“Both parties are satisfied that the proposed agreement will provide a foundation for respect in the workplace and underpin a competitive and sustainable future for BC Works,” Rio Tinto said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

Both parties, however, refrained from revealing the details of the agreement until Unifor presented the proposed deal to its members and sought a ratification vote, which is expected to be conducted in the coming days, Rio added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©