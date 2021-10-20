Ringgit leads gains, Thai bond outflows hit baht

Article content
The Malaysian ringgit led gains in
emerging Asia on Wednesday as signs China’s policymakers were
moving to contain the nation’s property sector troubles
supported sentiment, while bond outflows knocked the Thai baht.
Taiwan’s dollar, the South Korean won
and the Singapore dollar firmed between 0.2% and 0.4% as
the greenback retreated on improving risk appetite thanks in
part to upbeat U.S. corporate earnings.
The positive mood saw U.S. bond rates rising further, with
the 10-year Treasuries yield climbing to a five-month high of

1.673%.
“Drags on Asian emerging currencies from rising long end
U.S. yields appear milder, with regional sentiments anchored
somewhat by easing COVID-19 trajectories, reopening and signs of
policy support from Chinese authorities,” Maybank analysts wrote
in a note.
The People’s Bank of China injected 100 billion yuan ($15.65
billion) into the banking system, as several analysts predicted
more targeted easing measures would be rolled out in coming
months to cushion the country’s troubled real estate sector.
The Chinese yuan bounced to a four-month high of
6.379 per dollar at the open before paring some gains.
Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets,
said the currency was very likely to touch the 6.36 level hit in

May.
Coming off a holiday, the ringgit saw its best day
in more than one-month as the oil exporter’s currency basked in
surging crude prices.
The Thai baht weakened 0.5% on persistent outflows
from the country’s sovereign bonds. Yields on the 10-year paper
are up 15 basis points to 2.03% this month alone.
The baht is the worst performing Asian currency this year so
far, down some 10.3%.
Foreign investors are reducing their bond holdings amid
concerns around higher debt supply after Thailand increased its
public debt ceiling in September to fund its fiscal deficit and
COVID-19 spending, Barclays analysts wrote.
Equities in Asia were largely upbeat, with Thailand,
Singapore and Philippine stocks up around 0.3%

each.
Financial markets in Indonesia were shut for a holiday.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.2 basis
points at 1.773%
** Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is up 4.7 basis points
at 2.559%
** Top gainers on Singapore index include Dairy Farm
International Holdings Ltd, up 1.1% and Ascendas Real
Estate Investment Trust, up 1%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0444 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan -0.15 -9.86 0.29 6.76
China -0.15 +2.14 0.03 3.49
India +0.35 -2.68 -0.03 31.69
Malaysia +0.40 -3.20 0.07 -1.23
Philippines +0.02 -5.47 0.20 1.98
S.Korea +0.42 -7.46 -0.17 5.24
Singapore +0.10 -1.65 0.01 12.50
Taiwan +0.21 +2.17 -0.04 14.67
Thailand -0.24 -10.27 0.28 12.80
($1 = 6.3912 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
