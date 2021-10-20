Ringgit leads gains, Thai bond outflows hit baht

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Author of the article:

The Malaysian ringgit led gains in

emerging Asia on Wednesday as signs China’s policymakers were

moving to contain the nation’s property sector troubles

supported sentiment, while bond outflows knocked the Thai baht.

Taiwan’s dollar, the South Korean won

and the Singapore dollar firmed between 0.2% and 0.4% as

the greenback retreated on improving risk appetite thanks in

part to upbeat U.S. corporate earnings.

The positive mood saw U.S. bond rates rising further, with

the 10-year Treasuries yield climbing to a five-month high of

1.673%.

“Drags on Asian emerging currencies from rising long end

U.S. yields appear milder, with regional sentiments anchored

somewhat by easing COVID-19 trajectories, reopening and signs of

policy support from Chinese authorities,” Maybank analysts wrote

in a note.

The People’s Bank of China injected 100 billion yuan ($15.65

billion) into the banking system, as several analysts predicted

more targeted easing measures would be rolled out in coming

months to cushion the country’s troubled real estate sector.

The Chinese yuan bounced to a four-month high of

6.379 per dollar at the open before paring some gains.

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets,

said the currency was very likely to touch the 6.36 level hit in

May.

Coming off a holiday, the ringgit saw its best day

in more than one-month as the oil exporter’s currency basked in

surging crude prices.

The Thai baht weakened 0.5% on persistent outflows

from the country’s sovereign bonds. Yields on the 10-year paper

are up 15 basis points to 2.03% this month alone.

The baht is the worst performing Asian currency this year so

far, down some 10.3%.

Foreign investors are reducing their bond holdings amid

concerns around higher debt supply after Thailand increased its

public debt ceiling in September to fund its fiscal deficit and

COVID-19 spending, Barclays analysts wrote.

Equities in Asia were largely upbeat, with Thailand,

Singapore and Philippine stocks up around 0.3%

each.

Financial markets in Indonesia were shut for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.2 basis

points at 1.773%​​

** Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is up 4.7 basis points

at 2.559%

** Top gainers on Singapore index include Dairy Farm

International Holdings Ltd, up 1.1% and Ascendas Real

Estate Investment Trust, up 1%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0444 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.15 -9.86 0.29 6.76

China -0.15 +2.14 0.03 3.49

India +0.35 -2.68 -0.03 31.69

Malaysia +0.40 -3.20 0.07 -1.23

Philippines +0.02 -5.47 0.20 1.98

S.Korea +0.42 -7.46 -0.17 5.24

Singapore +0.10 -1.65 0.01 12.50

Taiwan +0.21 +2.17 -0.04 14.67

Thailand -0.24 -10.27 0.28 12.80

($1 = 6.3912 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR