Ringgit leads Asia FX lower; c.banks come into focus

Malaysia’s ringgit was set for its
biggest intraday drop since July in holiday-thinned trading on
Monday and led losses among regional currencies as the U.S.
dollar held firm at the start of a week set to be dominated by
central bank reports.
Regional stock markets fell sharply, taking cues from
broader Asian equities, as shares in Kuala Lumpur hit a
near one-month low, while those in Indonesia and the
Philippines shed more than 1% each.
The dollar gained while investors awaited further signals
from the Federal Reserve on stimulus tapering, and escalating
woes at indebted developer China Evergrande sapped
risk appetite and led traders towards the safe-haven greenback.
Concerns around Evergrande’s ability to meet its imminent
payment obligations have cast a shadow over Asian markets in
recent weeks as it poses broader risks to China’s financial
system.
The ringgit shed roughly 0.4%. Former Malaysian prime
minister Najib Razak, who was convicted of corruption, told
Reuters on Sunday that he had not ruled out seeking re-election
to parliament, raising the potential for more political
instability to come.
Malaysia’s traditional ruling party, the United Malays
National Organisation, returned to power last month, after
coalition infighting unseated prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin
and UMNO’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed in his place. Led
by Najib, UMNO was defeated in the last election in 2018, when
voters turned against the graft tainted party.
Indonesia’s rupiah gave up 0.2%. The country’s
central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate steady on
Tuesday as the economy gradually reopens after a recent
devastating COVID-19 wave.
“Bank Indonesia should maintain the policy rate and assure
markets that it remains focused on financial stability, helping
contain any pressure on IDR risk premia,” analysts at Barclays
said in a note.
In the Philippines, the peso lost 0.2%, ahead of a
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) meeting this week.
“The PHP can come under some pressure as the BSP leaves
rates unchanged, focusing on supporting growth while raising
2021 inflation forecasts further above its target range,”
Barclays analysts added.
BSP last week sharply cut its current account surplus
projection for this year and forecast a deficit next year,
citing risks from the emergence of highly transmissible COVID-19
variants.
Thai stocks tumbled 0.6% and the baht hit
its lowest level since Aug. 23, as some drag from last week’s
report of a delay to reopening the capital Bangkok to tourists
remained.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up
3.8 basis points at 6.201%.
** Top loser on the Jakarta stock index is Betonjaya
Manunggal, down 6.9%.
** In the Philippines, top loser on the benchmark index is
Alliance Global Group, down 5.4%.
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0443 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK
DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD
% % %
Japan +0.04 -6.07 <.n2>
India -0.36 -0.92 <.ns ei>
Indones -0.21 -1.51 <.jk ia se>
Malaysi -0.38 -3.97 <.kl a se>
Philipp -0.22 -4.27 <.ps ines i>
Singapo -0.16 -2.22 <.st re i>
Thailan -0.36 -10.1 <.se d ti>
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
