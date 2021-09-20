Ringgit leads Asia FX lower; c.banks come into focus

Malaysia’s ringgit was set for its

biggest intraday drop since July in holiday-thinned trading on

Monday and led losses among regional currencies as the U.S.

dollar held firm at the start of a week set to be dominated by

central bank reports.

Regional stock markets fell sharply, taking cues from

broader Asian equities, as shares in Kuala Lumpur hit a

near one-month low, while those in Indonesia and the

Philippines shed more than 1% each.

The dollar gained while investors awaited further signals

from the Federal Reserve on stimulus tapering, and escalating

woes at indebted developer China Evergrande sapped

risk appetite and led traders towards the safe-haven greenback.

Concerns around Evergrande’s ability to meet its imminent

payment obligations have cast a shadow over Asian markets in

recent weeks as it poses broader risks to China’s financial

system.

The ringgit shed roughly 0.4%. Former Malaysian prime

minister Najib Razak, who was convicted of corruption, told

Reuters on Sunday that he had not ruled out seeking re-election

to parliament, raising the potential for more political

instability to come.

Malaysia’s traditional ruling party, the United Malays

National Organisation, returned to power last month, after

coalition infighting unseated prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin

and UMNO’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed in his place. Led

by Najib, UMNO was defeated in the last election in 2018, when

voters turned against the graft tainted party.

Indonesia’s rupiah gave up 0.2%. The country’s

central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate steady on

Tuesday as the economy gradually reopens after a recent

devastating COVID-19 wave.

“Bank Indonesia should maintain the policy rate and assure

markets that it remains focused on financial stability, helping

contain any pressure on IDR risk premia,” analysts at Barclays

said in a note.

In the Philippines, the peso lost 0.2%, ahead of a

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) meeting this week.

“The PHP can come under some pressure as the BSP leaves

rates unchanged, focusing on supporting growth while raising

2021 inflation forecasts further above its target range,”

Barclays analysts added.

BSP last week sharply cut its current account surplus

projection for this year and forecast a deficit next year,

citing risks from the emergence of highly transmissible COVID-19

variants.

Thai stocks tumbled 0.6% and the baht hit

its lowest level since Aug. 23, as some drag from last week’s

report of a delay to reopening the capital Bangkok to tourists

remained.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up

3.8 basis points at 6.201%.

** Top loser on the Jakarta stock index is Betonjaya

Manunggal, down 6.9%.

** In the Philippines, top loser on the benchmark index is

Alliance Global Group, down 5.4%.

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0443 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan +0.04 -6.07 <.n2>

India -0.36 -0.92 <.ns ei>

Indones -0.21 -1.51 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi -0.38 -3.97 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.22 -4.27 <.ps ines i>

Singapo -0.16 -2.22 <.st re i>

Thailan -0.36 -10.1 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

