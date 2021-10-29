Ringgit at over 1-mth high ahead of budget; Philippine shares lose 1%

Article content

The Malaysian ringgit firmed to its

highest in more than a month on Friday, boosted by hopes that

the government would release an expansionary fiscal 2022 budget

later in the day, while Asian stocks were mostly weak, with

Philippine shares down 1%.

The Thai baht led gains, advancing 0.4%, while the

Singapore dollar, the Philippine peso and the

Indonesian rupiah traded flat to higher against a

wavering greenback.

The ringgit gained 0.2% as investors awaited the

2022 budget. The finance ministry said in August it expected its