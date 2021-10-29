Ringgit at over 1-mth high ahead of budget; Philippine shares lose 1%

Article content
The Malaysian ringgit firmed to its
highest in more than a month on Friday, boosted by hopes that
the government would release an expansionary fiscal 2022 budget
later in the day, while Asian stocks were mostly weak, with
Philippine shares down 1%.
The Thai baht led gains, advancing 0.4%, while the
Singapore dollar, the Philippine peso and the
Indonesian rupiah traded flat to higher against a
wavering greenback.
The ringgit gained 0.2% as investors awaited the
2022 budget. The finance ministry said in August it expected its
Article content
fiscal deficit to widen this year due to continued spending
required to support the gradual reopening of the economy.
“Malaysia’s revenue base will get a boost from the recent
boom in commodity, in particular crude oil and palm oil prices.
..it will create much needed fiscal space to allow for
additional expenditures in handling the pandemic,” Mizuho
analysts said in a note.
Even if there is knee-jerk depreciation in the ringgit
following the budget, it’s unlikely to be sustained as the
broader pro-growth fiscal stance is supportive, they added.
Malaysia’s economy suffered from harsh COVID-19 lockdowns
earlier this year, but buoyant exports and rising vaccinations
have propped the recovery. The country has the second-highest
Article content
vaccination rate in Southeast Asia after Singapore.
Kuala Lumpur stocks, however, fell slightly.
Asian shares declined, tracking U.S. stock futures,
which shed 0.4% after earnings at tech majors Apple and
Amazon missed forecasts on supply chain and chip
shortage woes.
Philippine stocks shed 1.4%, on track for their worst
day in a month, and led losses in the region, while equities in
South Korea and Taiwan fell.
Asia’s biggest fast-food chain Jollibee Foods Corp
was among top drags on the Manila index, after it announced a
joint venture with Japan’s Yoshinoya Holdings to open
50 stores in the Philippines.
Jollibee’s previous deals have not been wildly popular with
investors after acquisitions of a burger and a coffee chain
Article content
weighed on the company’s balance sheet for years.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is up 3.9 basis points
at 2.678%
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 4 basis points
at 1.823%
** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Jardine
Matheson Holdings Ltd up 2% and Hongkong Land Holdings
Ltd up 1.5%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0724 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan +0.02 -9.07 0.25 5.28
China +0.04 +2.18 0.82 2.14
India +0.11 -2.37 -0.39 27.22
Indonesia +0.01 -0.90 0.88 10.08
Malaysia +0.14 -2.95 -0.32 -4.02
Philippines +0.14 -4.75 -1.44 -1.19
S.Korea +0.09 -7.05 -1.29 3.38
Singapore +0.04 -1.72 0.23 12.92
Taiwan +0.11 +2.45 -0.32 15.31
Thailand +0.39 -9.57 -0.19 11.86
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
