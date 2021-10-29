Ringgit at over 1-mth high ahead of budget; Philippine shares lose 1%

The Malaysian ringgit firmed to its

highest in more than a month on Friday, boosted by hopes that

the government would release an expansionary fiscal 2022 budget

later in the day, while Asian stocks were mostly weak, with

Philippine shares down 1%.

The Thai baht led gains, advancing 0.4%, while the

Singapore dollar, the Philippine peso and the

Indonesian rupiah traded flat to higher against a

wavering greenback.

The ringgit gained 0.2% as investors awaited the

2022 budget. The finance ministry said in August it expected its

fiscal deficit to widen this year due to continued spending

required to support the gradual reopening of the economy.

“Malaysia’s revenue base will get a boost from the recent

boom in commodity, in particular crude oil and palm oil prices.

..it will create much needed fiscal space to allow for

additional expenditures in handling the pandemic,” Mizuho

analysts said in a note.

Even if there is knee-jerk depreciation in the ringgit

following the budget, it’s unlikely to be sustained as the

broader pro-growth fiscal stance is supportive, they added.

Malaysia’s economy suffered from harsh COVID-19 lockdowns

earlier this year, but buoyant exports and rising vaccinations

have propped the recovery. The country has the second-highest

vaccination rate in Southeast Asia after Singapore.

Kuala Lumpur stocks, however, fell slightly.

Asian shares declined, tracking U.S. stock futures,

which shed 0.4% after earnings at tech majors Apple and

Amazon missed forecasts on supply chain and chip

shortage woes.

Philippine stocks shed 1.4%, on track for their worst

day in a month, and led losses in the region, while equities in

South Korea and Taiwan fell.

Asia’s biggest fast-food chain Jollibee Foods Corp

was among top drags on the Manila index, after it announced a

joint venture with Japan’s Yoshinoya Holdings to open

50 stores in the Philippines.

Jollibee’s previous deals have not been wildly popular with

investors after acquisitions of a burger and a coffee chain

weighed on the company’s balance sheet for years.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is up 3.9 basis points

at 2.678%​​

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 4 basis points

at 1.823%​​

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Jardine

Matheson Holdings Ltd up 2% and Hongkong Land Holdings

Ltd up 1.5%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0724 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan +0.02 -9.07 0.25 5.28

China +0.04 +2.18 0.82 2.14

India +0.11 -2.37 -0.39 27.22

Indonesia +0.01 -0.90 0.88 10.08

Malaysia +0.14 -2.95 -0.32 -4.02

Philippines +0.14 -4.75 -1.44 -1.19

S.Korea +0.09 -7.05 -1.29 3.38

Singapore +0.04 -1.72 0.23 12.92

Taiwan +0.11 +2.45 -0.32 15.31

Thailand +0.39 -9.57 -0.19 11.86

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)

Comments

