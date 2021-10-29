Ringgit at over 1-month high ahead of 2022 budget, Manila shares fall

2022 budget. The finance ministry said in August it expects its

The ringgit gained 0.2% as investors awaited the

the Singapore dollar, the Philippine peso and the

The Thai baht advanced 0.3% to lead gains, while

while Asian stocks were mostly weak, with Philippine shares down

release an expansionary fiscal 2022 budget later on Friday,

highest in over a month on expectations the government will

The Malaysian ringgit firmed to its

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

fiscal deficit to widen this year due to continued spending

required to support the gradual reopening of the economy.

“Malaysia’s revenue base will get a boost from the recent

boom in commodity, in particular crude oil and palm oil prices.

..it will create much needed fiscal space to allow for

additional expenditures in handling the pandemic,” Mizuho

analysts said in a note.

Even if there is knee-jerk depreciation in the ringgit

following the budget, we do not expect that it will be sustained

as the broader pro-growth fiscal stance is supportive, they

added.

Malaysia’s economy suffered from harsh COVID-19 lockdowns

earlier this year, but buoyant exports and a rising vaccination

rate have more recently buoyed the recovery. The country has the