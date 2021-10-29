Ringgit at over 1-month high ahead of 2022 budget, Manila shares fall

Article content
The Malaysian ringgit firmed to its
highest in over a month on expectations the government will
release an expansionary fiscal 2022 budget later on Friday,
while Asian stocks were mostly weak, with Philippine shares down
1%.
The Thai baht advanced 0.3% to lead gains, while
the Singapore dollar, the Philippine peso and the
Indonesian rupiah traded flat to marginally higher
against a wavering greenback.
The ringgit gained 0.2% as investors awaited the
2022 budget. The finance ministry said in August it expects its

fiscal deficit to widen this year due to continued spending
required to support the gradual reopening of the economy.
“Malaysia’s revenue base will get a boost from the recent
boom in commodity, in particular crude oil and palm oil prices.
..it will create much needed fiscal space to allow for
additional expenditures in handling the pandemic,” Mizuho
analysts said in a note.
Even if there is knee-jerk depreciation in the ringgit
following the budget, we do not expect that it will be sustained
as the broader pro-growth fiscal stance is supportive, they
added.
Malaysia’s economy suffered from harsh COVID-19 lockdowns
earlier this year, but buoyant exports and a rising vaccination
rate have more recently buoyed the recovery. The country has the

second-highest vaccination rate in Southeast Asia after
Singapore.
Kuala Lumpur stocks, however, fell slightly on fears
of softer third-quarter corporate earnings, with Sime Darby
Plantation leading losses.
Asian shares declined, tracking U.S. stock futures,
which fell 0.4% as earnings at tech majors Apple and
Amazon missed forecasts on supply chain woes.
Philippine stocks shed 1.5%, on track for their worst
day in a month, and led losses in the region. Stock markets in
South Korea and Taiwan fell.
Troubles in China’s property sector also overshadowed the
stock market. Sustained worries over a planned pilot real-estate
tax scheme have hurt risk appetite, already hit by debt troubles
in China Evergrande Group.

Shanghai stocks and the yuan traded
mostly flat.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is up about 2.2 basis
points at 2.66%
** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.9 basis
points at 4.612%
** In the Philippines, top index losers are International
Container Terminal Services Inc down 4.8% and JG Summit
Holdings Inc down 3.4%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0500 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan -0.04 -9.13 0.05 5.07
China +0.01 +2.15 0.16 1.46
India +0.17 -2.31 -0.08 27.62
Indonesia +0.04 -0.88 0.78 9.96
Malaysia +0.12 -2.97 -0.26 -3.96
Philippines +0.08 -4.80 -1.41 -1.17
S.Korea -0.05 -7.19 -0.86 3.83
Singapore +0.00 -1.76 0.66 13.41
Taiwan +0.03 +2.36 -0.28 15.35
Thailand +0.21 -9.73 -0.19 11.86
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)
