Ringgit at over 1-month high ahead of 2022 budget, Manila shares fall

By
Matilda Colman
The Malaysian ringgit firmed to its

highest in over a month on expectations the government will

release an expansionary fiscal 2022 budget later on Friday,

while Asian stocks were mostly weak, with Philippine shares down

1%.

The Thai baht advanced 0.3% to lead gains, while

the Singapore dollar, the Philippine peso and the

Indonesian rupiah traded flat to marginally higher

against a wavering greenback.

The ringgit gained 0.2% as investors awaited the

2022 budget. The finance ministry said in August it expects its

fiscal deficit to widen this year due to continued spending

required to support the gradual reopening of the economy.

“Malaysia’s revenue base will get a boost from the recent

boom in commodity, in particular crude oil and palm oil prices.

..it will create much needed fiscal space to allow for

additional expenditures in handling the pandemic,” Mizuho

analysts said in a note.

Even if there is knee-jerk depreciation in the ringgit

following the budget, we do not expect that it will be sustained

as the broader pro-growth fiscal stance is supportive, they

added.

Malaysia’s economy suffered from harsh COVID-19 lockdowns

earlier this year, but buoyant exports and a rising vaccination

rate have more recently buoyed the recovery. The country has the

second-highest vaccination rate in Southeast Asia after

Singapore.

Kuala Lumpur stocks, however, fell slightly on fears

of softer third-quarter corporate earnings, with Sime Darby

Plantation leading losses.

Asian shares declined, tracking U.S. stock futures,

which fell 0.4% as earnings at tech majors Apple and

Amazon missed forecasts on supply chain woes.

Philippine stocks shed 1.5%, on track for their worst

day in a month, and led losses in the region. Stock markets in

South Korea and Taiwan fell.

Troubles in China’s property sector also overshadowed the

stock market. Sustained worries over a planned pilot real-estate

tax scheme have hurt risk appetite, already hit by debt troubles

in China Evergrande Group.

Shanghai stocks and the yuan traded

mostly flat.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is up about 2.2 basis

points at 2.66%

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.9 basis

points at 4.612%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are International

Container Terminal Services Inc down 4.8% and JG Summit

Holdings Inc down 3.4%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0500 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.04 -9.13 0.05 5.07

China +0.01 +2.15 0.16 1.46

India +0.17 -2.31 -0.08 27.62

Indonesia +0.04 -0.88 0.78 9.96

Malaysia +0.12 -2.97 -0.26 -3.96

Philippines +0.08 -4.80 -1.41 -1.17

S.Korea -0.05 -7.19 -0.86 3.83

Singapore +0.00 -1.76 0.66 13.41

Taiwan +0.03 +2.36 -0.28 15.35

Thailand +0.21 -9.73 -0.19 11.86

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)



