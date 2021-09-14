Rihanna’s Sheer Skirt At Met Gala After-Party 2021 – Photos – Hollywood Life

Rihanna looked fabulous when she rocked a see-through skirt at her 2021 Met Gala after-party!

If there’s one thing for sure about Rihanna, 33, it is that she never disappoints us. After gracing the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala in a massive black Balenciaga gown, RiRi ditched her dress for a casual outfit at the after-party she hosted at Davide in NYC. Ri threw on a high-waisted sheer black maxi skirt that revealed her high-waisted underwear. She styled the skirt with a simple black T-shirt which she tied in a knot to make cropped.

rihanna
Rihanna looked fabulous at her Met Gala after-party when she rocked this high-waisted sheer black skirt with a T-shirt that she tied in a knot to make cropped & gorgeous diamond jewelry. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

As always, Rihanna’s accessories stole the show. She dressed up her tee with dazzling diamond choker necklaces, diamond anklets, bracelets, and earrings. A tiny black purse with long silver fringe, a sheer black beaded head cap, and a pair of simple black strappy sandals completed her look.

rihanna
Rihanna arrived fashionably late to the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 celebrating ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ when she rocked this massive poofy black Balenciaga gown with a diamond choker necklace & headpiece. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Rihanna stole the show both on and off the red carpet last night and she arrived fashionably late to the Met Gala which was themed, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.’ She opted to wear a massive black Balenciaga gown that had poofy long sleeves and a huge ruffled neckline. She topped her look off with a crystal head cap that was covered with a black knit beanie.

Ri made her red carpet debut with beau, A$AP Rocky, who looked just as cool in a massive quilted blanket. He later removed the quilt to reveal a dapper black tuxedo underneath, which he styled with a ruffled white button-down shirt.

