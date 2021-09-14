Rihanna’s Sheer Skirt At Met Gala After-Party 2021 – Photos – Hollywood Life

Rihanna looked fabulous when she rocked a see-through skirt at her 2021 Met Gala after-party!

If there’s one thing for sure about Rihanna, 33, it is that she never disappoints us. After gracing the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala in a massive black Balenciaga gown, RiRi ditched her dress for a casual outfit at the after-party she hosted at Davide in NYC. Ri threw on a high-waisted sheer black maxi skirt that revealed her high-waisted underwear. She styled the skirt with a simple black T-shirt which she tied in a knot to make cropped.

As always, Rihanna’s accessories stole the show. She dressed up her tee with dazzling diamond choker necklaces, diamond anklets, bracelets, and earrings. A tiny black purse with long silver fringe, a sheer black beaded head cap, and a pair of simple black strappy sandals completed her look.

Rihanna stole the show both on and off the red carpet last night and she arrived fashionably late to the Met Gala which was themed, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.’ She opted to wear a massive black Balenciaga gown that had poofy long sleeves and a huge ruffled neckline. She topped her look off with a crystal head cap that was covered with a black knit beanie.

Ri made her red carpet debut with beau, A$AP Rocky, who looked just as cool in a massive quilted blanket. He later removed the quilt to reveal a dapper black tuxedo underneath, which he styled with a ruffled white button-down shirt.