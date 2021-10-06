It looks like Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand is looking to have bigger and better things come next year. Soon consumers could look forward to walking into an actual store to make their purchase, opposed to just purchasing online.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Christiane Pendarvis, the co-president and chief merchandising and design officer at Savage X Fenty, confirmed that the brand is working on opening physical stores come 2022. She said, “Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’ll absolutely see some stores in 2022.”

Christiane added, “Because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

When it comes to the location of the stores, she continued to say, “Initially they all will be in the U.S., but we’re absolutely having conversations around what does that expansion potentially look like in the EU.”

(Head on over to the 14:00 min mark to hear the news about the stores)

As previously reported, back in August Forbes announced that Rihanna had officially reached billionaire status. Her music, and her many brands, including Savage X Fenty, were a part of the leading factors that helped her achieve her billionaire status.

While promoting her latest fashion show for Savage X Fenty, Rihanna spoke about her financial status and said to New York Times, “It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from. At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Rihanna’s Set To Open Savage X Fenty Stores In 2022 appeared first on The Shade Room.