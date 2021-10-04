Rihanna’s Red Outfit For ASAP Rocky’s Birthday – Photo – Hollywood Life

Rihanna looked fabulous in a sexy red plunging outfit while out with A$AP Rocky for his birthday.

When it comes to Rihanna, 33, she never disappoints with her stylish outfits and she surely did not when she celebrated her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky’s 33rd birthday. The couple attended a Wiz Kid concert at the NOVO in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, when Rihanna opted to wear a head-to-toe bright red ensemble. She donned a long-sleeve red top with a plunging neckline and super short bottoms.

As for her glam, RiRi kept her long black hair down in natural curves while parted in the middle and she added a bold red lip. Meanwhile, A$AP looked just as stylish in a white top with a red flannel button-down on top. He topped his look off with acid wash distressed baggy jeans, Jordan sneakers, and jewels.

Rihanna has been looked amazing lately and just the other day she showed off her gorgeous figure in a strapless latex bodysuit from her Savage X Fenty collection. The strapless black latex bodysuit featured a plunging neckline and super high-rise bottoms that revealed her hips and thighs.

Ri styled the one-piece with a pair of lace-up heels that went all the way up to her knees, massive dangling diamond earrings, and a sleek mullet.

When Rihanna isn’t showing off her new collection, she’s usually out on the town with her beau. Just last week, she showed her support for A$AP when she went backstage during his concert wearing a skintight white mini Laquan Smith Ss22 Corset T-Shirt Dress with short-sleeves and a corset bodice. She accessorized her look with a pair of strappy stilettos, silver and diamond necklaces, sunglasses, and bracelets.