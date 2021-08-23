Rihanna’s Red Lingerie In Pool – Billion Dollar Smile Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Rihanna showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked sexy red lingerie while taking a dip in the pool.

Rihanna, 33, always manages to look sexy no matter what she’s wearing and that’s exactly what she did when she went for a swim in the pool. The singer opted to wear sexy red lingerie from her brand, Savage X Fenty, and she had a huge smile on her face. She captioned the photo, “Billion dollar smile,” which was a nod at the star being officially announced as a billionaire and the richest female in music by Forbes on August 4.

In the slideshow of photos, RiRi looked fabulous in a low-cut underwire bright red bra which she styled with chunky gold chain necklaces, rainbow sunglasses, and green earrings. That same day, Rihanna posted other photos of her rocking pieces from the new collection while soaking in the pool. Aside from the bra, she rocked a skintight red halterneck jumpsuit with an open-back.

Rihanna has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from these sultry lingerie photos, she was out in Santa Monica on August 18 when she threw on a black denim mini skirt that had high slits on the sides revealing her toned legs. She styled the skirt with a bright green cropped Stussy Cactus Work Jacket, a do-rag, sunglasses, and a pair of black and white Vans Old Skool low-top sneakers that were designed by her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32.

Meanwhile, a day before that, Ri went for a grocery run in NYC on August 15 when she got dressed to the nines in a chic ensemble featuring a pair of light-wash distressed baggy jeans with a black Chanel Pre Fall 2021 blazer with gold buttons.