Rihanna’s Pearl Necklaces, Baseball Cap & Jeans Outfit – Photos – Hollywood Life

Rihanna always makes a statement no matter where she goes & that’s exactly what she did when she was decked out in jewels for a grocery run in NYC.

When it comes to Rihanna, 33, she is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit no matter what the occasion is. The singer stepped out for a grocery run in NYC on August 15 when she got dressed to the nines in a chic ensemble featuring a pair of light-wash distressed baggy jeans with a black Chanel Pre Fall 2021 blazer with gold buttons.

In true Rihanna style, it was her accessories that tied her look together and she opted to wear tons of layered pearl necklaces and gold chains around her neck with a chunky gold and black chain Chanel Number 5 Belt, white Adidas Samba Og Shoes, a green New York Yankees baseball cap, and sunglasses.

RiRi has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and just a few days ago she looked stunning while out on a date with A$AP Rocky, 32, in NYC on August 12. Rihanna looked stunning when she rocked a plunging halterneck Harley Davidson bandana top by Conner Ives the Vanguard that had a plunging V-neckline. She opted to go braless under the top and styled it with a pair of super baggy Balenciaga Hybrid Distressed Jeans with red sweatpants underneath.

She accessorized her biker-chic ensemble with a silk yellow bandana which she wrapped around her head, metallic gold Tom Ford Padlock Python Naked Sandals, a Dior Camouflage Bowler Bag, diamond earrings, layered necklaces, and a bold red lip.